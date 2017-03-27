Motor racing: Hamilton hopes for 'best v best' duel with Vettel
Lewis Hamilton lost a battle but regained a rival after Sebastian Vettel won Sunday's Australian season-opener for Ferrari. The outcome raised hopes of a genuine title tussle between the two dominant Formula One drivers of the past decade, even if overtaking opportunities were thin on the ground.
