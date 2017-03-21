Motor racing - Bottas out to make the most of dream chance at Mercedes

MELBOURNE: Valtteri Bottas is determined to make the most of his "dream" opportunity after being ushered into the Mercedes seat left vacant by the sudden retirement of Formula One champion Nico Rosberg at the end of last season.The Finn has proved his pace over 77 races with Williams but knows he will be stepping up into the big leagues when he starts his first race for the reigning constructors' champions at this week's Australian Grand Prix." It's a great challenge for everyone, but I think especially for me," Bottas told reporters in Melbourne."

