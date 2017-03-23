MotoGP's Maverick poses a new challenge for Marquez

Maverick Vinales was the top gun in testing and Valentino Rossi's new Yamaha team mate will have triple world champion Marc Marquez in his sights when the MotoGP season starts in Qatar this weekend. Vinales has replaced fellow-Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo alongside Rossi, the Italian great who was runner-up last season and remains a force to be reckoned with as he starts a new campaign at the age of 38. Maverick Vinales takes part in the pre-season test at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar's capital Doha.

