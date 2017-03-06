Men killed in Santa Cruz triple fatal...

Men killed in Santa Cruz triple fatal wreck IDa d as Salvadoran cousins

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Crosses and flowers mark the spot on Highway 1 near Wilder Ranch where Salvadorans David Martinez and William Lopez were killed in a head-on crash Feb. 28. SANTA CRUZ >> The two men who died in the Feb. 28 wreck on Highway 1 have been identified as cousins from El Salvador who had been living in Santa Cruz. Alex Lopez , 19, was behind the wheel of a 2000 Buick Regal when he lost control of the car and swerved over the double yellow lines and into the path of a Chevrolet Blazer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Sun World phartx 14
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Sat Holding pharts 4
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Mar 4 ThatPharts 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar 3 MakesPhartxx 68
News Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13) Feb 26 Burger Phart 4
News Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very... Feb 25 LinkPharter 4
News Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra... Feb 25 MorePhart 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC