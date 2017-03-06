Men killed in Santa Cruz triple fatal wreck IDa d as Salvadoran cousins

Crosses and flowers mark the spot on Highway 1 near Wilder Ranch where Salvadorans David Martinez and William Lopez were killed in a head-on crash Feb. 28. SANTA CRUZ >> The two men who died in the Feb. 28 wreck on Highway 1 have been identified as cousins from El Salvador who had been living in Santa Cruz. Alex Lopez , 19, was behind the wheel of a 2000 Buick Regal when he lost control of the car and swerved over the double yellow lines and into the path of a Chevrolet Blazer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.