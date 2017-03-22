Memories of Auto Club Speedway as it turns 20 years old
Random thoughts about Auto Club Speedway as it celebrates its 20th anniversary, and wondering whatever happened to Kenny Smith, a California lottery million-dollar winner who crashed on the first lap of the first race in 1997. • Long before Roger Penske officially opened California Speedway in 1997, while it was still under construction, he won over the hearts of the men and women who had worked for years at Kaiser Steel.
