McLaren frustrated in testing again after latest fault with Honda engine
McLaren have admitted that their relationship with engine supplier Honda has been placed under "maximum" strain following another day of reliability troubles in Barcelona. The British team were keen to bounce back from last week's disappointing opening test in which a number of engine issues plagued their running.
