McLaren denies rumors of ditching Honda during F1 preseason test

15 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Although the partnership is entering its third year, the start of 2017 testing has been notably troubled as Honda fumbles with its brand-new "power unit" design. After an oil tank design flaw was discovered on day one, Stoffel Vandoorne's engine was returned to Japan following a problem on day two, and Fernando Alonso had to run with "de-rated" settings on day three.

