Mastery wins San Felipe, but sustains...

Mastery wins San Felipe, but sustains post-race injury

15 hrs ago

Mastery won the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes by 6 3/4 lengths on Saturday, but the colt sustained a fracture in his leg after the finish, ending his Kentucky Derby hopes. Trainer Bob Baffert says Mastery has a condylar fracture, the most common seen in thoroughbreds.

