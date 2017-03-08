Mastery wins San Felipe, but sustains post-race injury
Mastery won the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes by 6 3/4 lengths on Saturday, but the colt sustained a fracture in his leg after the finish, ending his Kentucky Derby hopes. Trainer Bob Baffert says Mastery has a condylar fracture, the most common seen in thoroughbreds.
