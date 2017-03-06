Massa fastest as F1 preseason testing...

Massa fastest as F1 preseason testing resumes in Barcelona

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Williams recovered from last week's problems and Felipe Massa set the fastest time in Formula One preseason testing on Tuesday. Massa had a time of 1 minute, 19.726 seconds as the cars returned to the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya for the final four days of testing before the 2017 season begins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Sun World phartx 14
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Sat Holding pharts 4
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Mar 4 ThatPharts 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar 3 MakesPhartxx 68
News Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13) Feb 26 Burger Phart 4
News Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very... Feb 25 LinkPharter 4
News Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra... Feb 25 MorePhart 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC