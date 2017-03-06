Massa fastest as F1 preseason testing resumes in Barcelona
Williams recovered from last week's problems and Felipe Massa set the fastest time in Formula One preseason testing on Tuesday. Massa had a time of 1 minute, 19.726 seconds as the cars returned to the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya for the final four days of testing before the 2017 season begins.
