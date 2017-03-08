Martin Truex Jr. wins at Vegas, Kyle Busch bloodied in brawl
Martin Truex Jr. passed Brad Keselowski with two laps to go and avoided a last-lap wreck that led to a pit-road brawl and left Kyle Busch bloodied in a wild finish to the NASCAR Cup race Sunday. An aggressive Joey Logano got into Busch, sending him spinning down pit road at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Sat
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Mar 9
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|Mar 9
|Such Phart
|4
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Mar 4
|Holding pharts
|4
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Mar 4
|ThatPharts
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC