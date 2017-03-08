Martin Truex Jr. wins at Vegas, Kyle ...

Martin Truex Jr. wins at Vegas, Kyle Busch bloodied in brawl

1 hr ago

Martin Truex Jr. passed Brad Keselowski with two laps to go and avoided a last-lap wreck that led to a pit-road brawl and left Kyle Busch bloodied in a wild finish to the NASCAR Cup race Sunday. An aggressive Joey Logano got into Busch, sending him spinning down pit road at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chicago, IL

