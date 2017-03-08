Martin Truex Jr. takes practice laps during qualifying for the...
Las Vegas a Brad Keselowski will begin his bid for a third victory in the past four NASCAR Cup races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the pole after topping qualifying Friday night. Keselowski, who also won last week's race at Atlanta, posted a top seed of 193.68 mph in his No.
