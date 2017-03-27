Lynyrd Skynyrd latest classic rock ac...

Lynyrd Skynyrd latest classic rock act to hit the high seas

COME SAIL AWAY: Lynyrd Skynyrd band members Rickey Medlocke, left, and Dale Rossington perform before the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, April 9. The band hosted its own Simple Man Cruise for eight years until 2014, but it will now headline the Southern Rock Cruise, alongside acts like the Marshall Tucker Band and Molly Hatchet. The six-day cruise will set sail on Jan. 20 from Tampa, Florida and hit destinations including Jamaica and Grand Cayman.

