Lynn favourite for WEC LMP2 seat with G-Drive Racing
Alex Lynn has emerged as the clear favourite to fill the final seat in the G-Drive Racing LMP2 line-up for the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship. The former Williams Formula 1 development driver is currently testing with the team at Aragon, and would be joining Roman Rusinov and Pierre Thiriet in the TDS Racing-run #26 ORECA 07-Gibson for his first full WEC campaign.
