Logano pulls away from Larson, wins Las Vegas Xfinity race
Joey Logano celebrates in victory lane after winning the Boyd Gaming 300, a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Joey Logano does a burnout after winning the Boyd Gaming 300, a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas.
