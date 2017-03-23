Kyle Larson edges Denny Hamlin for pole at Fontana
Although Kyle Larson has been in second place for most of this NASCAR season, nobody could catch him in qualifying at Fontana. Larson turned a lap in 38.493 seconds Friday in his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, hitting 187.047 mph to claim the pole for Sunday's race.
