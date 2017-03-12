Kevin Harvick, who blew a tire on Lap 70 of the Kobalt 400 and slammed into the Turn 2 wall, waited for what seemed like a long time to those watching at home. Kevin Harvick rips NASCAR medical response team after Las Vegas crash Kevin Harvick, who blew a tire on Lap 70 of the Kobalt 400 and slammed into the Turn 2 wall, waited for what seemed like a long time to those watching at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.