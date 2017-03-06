Keselowski steals Atlanta win

Keselowski steals Atlanta win

11 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Harvick ruined a dominating performance by speeding on his final pit stop, allowing Brad Keselowski to steal a NASCAR Monster Energy Cup victory Sunday. Harvick won the first two stages under NASCAR's new race format and led a staggering 293 out of 325 laps overall.

Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

