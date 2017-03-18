Justin Allgaier holds on to win Xfini...

Justin Allgaier holds on to win Xfinity, his 1st victory in 5 years

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Justin Allgaier held on to the lead in a restart with four laps to go and won the NASCAR Xfinity race in scorching heat, his first victory in five years. Justin Allgaier holds on to win Xfinity, his 1st victory in 5 years Justin Allgaier held on to the lead in a restart with four laps to go and won the NASCAR Xfinity race in scorching heat, his first victory in five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... 18 hr MorePhartz 2
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Fri Deserved Pharts 2
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Mar 15 WhyPhart 4
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
News New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your... Mar 9 GivenPharrt 2
News Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f... Mar 9 Such Phart 4
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,662,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC