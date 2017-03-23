Jimmie Johnson to start from back aft...

Jimmie Johnson to start from back after crashing at Fontana

Jimmie Johnson will start from the back Sunday when he defends his Fontana title after a spin during practice wrecked his primary car. And if anybody can rally from 37th position to the checkered flag, Johnson thinks he has a good shot on his home track.

