Jarvis stays in WEC with DC Racing LMP2 squad

Former Audi LMP1 driver Oliver Jarvis will stay in the FIA World Endurance Championship this season after securing an LMP2 seat with Jackie Chan DC Racing. The Briton becomes only the second driver on Audi's 2016 LMP1 roster to secure a full-time WEC drive for 2017 after the German marque's withdrawal, following on from Andre Lotterer's switch to Porsche.

