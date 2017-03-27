Irap Bucks Historical Trend With Toyota Blue Grass Shot
Reddam Racing's Irap will shoot for a piece of history along with the $600,000 winner's share of the purse in next Saturday's $1 million Toyota Blue Grass . No maiden has won the race, which will have its 93rd running this year.
