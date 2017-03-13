Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King draws fire for racially-charged tweet

28-year-old Lionardo Ramirez was arrested for 2nd Degree Trespassing early Satu... - After an unseasonably warm winter in parts of the Northeast, residents are now bracing for a late season wallop that could drop up to two feet of snow in pa... -- What would Brexit mean for Scotland? If the answer is a rough deal, then the Scots may well have an opportunity to leave the United Kingdom via anothe... Through the American Sheep Industry Association, a Sheep Heritage Foundation Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $3,000 is being made available for sheep-related graduate st... The Western Nebraska Community College women's basketball team held Eastern Wyoming to just two points in the final five minutes in earning the programs 13th Region IX title... - Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag at Sunday's Kobalt 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, sweeping all three stages of the race and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.