Injury knocks El Areeb out of Kentucky Derby contention

Trainer Cal Lynch said Thursday that El Areeb would undergo surgery on Monday for the injury that is not career-threatening. El Areeb had won the Jerome and Withers, making him one of the East Coast's leading candidates for the Kentucky Derby on May 6. Lynch said X-rays showed the knee fracture after the colt completed a 1 1/8-mile workout on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.