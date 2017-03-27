Injury knocks El Areeb out of Kentuck...

Injury knocks El Areeb out of Kentucky Derby contention

15 hrs ago

Trainer Cal Lynch said Thursday that El Areeb would undergo surgery on Monday for the injury that is not career-threatening. El Areeb had won the Jerome and Withers, making him one of the East Coast's leading candidates for the Kentucky Derby on May 6. Lynch said X-rays showed the knee fracture after the colt completed a 1 1/8-mile workout on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

