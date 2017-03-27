Injury knocks El Areeb out of Kentucky Derby contention
Trainer Cal Lynch said Thursday that El Areeb would undergo surgery on Monday for the injury that is not career-threatening. El Areeb had won the Jerome and Withers, making him one of the East Coast's leading candidates for the Kentucky Derby on May 6. Lynch said X-rays showed the knee fracture after the colt completed a 1 1/8-mile workout on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|19 hr
|Scared Phart
|14
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Wed
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Mar 9
|GivenPharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC