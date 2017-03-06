Infiniti hints at 'Black S' performance brand with wild Q60 concept
The concept is called the Q60 Project Black S, and it was built to highlight Infiniti's links with the Renault Sport Formula One team as well as to gauge interest in a new performance division called Black S and utilizing F1-derived technology. Yes, we've been here before-twice, in fact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MotorAuthority.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Sun
|World phartx
|14
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Sat
|Holding pharts
|4
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Mar 4
|ThatPharts
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Burger Phart
|4
|Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very...
|Feb 25
|LinkPharter
|4
|Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra...
|Feb 25
|MorePhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC