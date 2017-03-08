Indianapolis Motor Speedway to auction off odd items
Fire fighting equipment is being prepared for an Americana auction Saturday, March 11 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway of items that had been housed at the track, and in Terre Haute, in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The proceeds will benefit the IMS Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|14 hr
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|15 hr
|Such Phart
|4
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Wed
|YouPharts
|7
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|World phartx
|14
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Mar 4
|Holding pharts
|4
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Mar 4
|ThatPharts
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC