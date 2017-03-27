Heath Ledger's 'bloodied' shirt from Brokeback Mountain could fetch 16k at auction

A "blood-stained" shirt worn by the late actor Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain is expected to fetch up to 20,000 dollars at auction next month. The Western-style shirt, which has patches of fake blood on it, featured in a fight scene with Heath's co-star Jake Gyllenhaal in Ang Lee's Oscar-winning 2005 film.

