Hamilton's F1 title bid might prove harder without Rosberg
Rosberg retired days after becoming the 2016 world champion and finally getting the better of Hamilton, ending their acrimonious rivalry at Mercedes just as he got the upper hand. With Rosberg gone, a key factor this season - starting Sunday with the Australian Grand Prix - will be how three-time champion Hamilton gets on with his new teammate.
