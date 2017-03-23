Hamilton fastest in 1st practice sess...

Hamilton fastest in 1st practice sessions for Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton has already delivered the faster speeds that Formula One rule changes were designed to achieve, going under the racing lap record during practice Friday for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. The three-time world champion had the fastest time in morning practice and his afternoon session time of 1 minute, 23.620 seconds was quicker than the racing mark Michael Schumacher set in winning the 2004 title at the 5.303-kilometre Albert Park Circuit.

