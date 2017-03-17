Haas takes a global view as Formula One targets America

While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focussed on what the rest of the world can do for him. Gene Haas, the California-based machine tools magnate with a winning record from NASCAR, has a clear agenda as Haas F1 prepare to start a second season at next week's Australian opener in Melbourne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.