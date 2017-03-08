Gibbs, Penske, Allison among NASCAR H...

Gibbs, Penske, Allison among NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees

Championship team owners Joe Gibbs and Roger Penske as well as the late Davey Allison are among five new nominees for the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class. NASCAR announced the additions Wednesday.

