Fresh generation of drivers emerging on NASCAR circuit
Five of the highest-starting eight drivers in NASCAR's lineup for its Monster Energy Series race on Sunday are 26 or younger. Ryan Blaney, starting next to pole-sitter and teammate Joey Logano on the front row, is 23. Kyle Larson starts in the second row, and he's all of 24. Blaney finished second in this year's Daytona 500; Larson won at Michigan last year and finished second in the last two Cup races.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busch, Logano meet with NASCAR officials in Pho...
|14 hr
|Rear Phart
|2
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|15 hr
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Fri
|Deserved Pharts
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Mar 15
|WhyPhart
|4
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Mar 9
|GivenPharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC