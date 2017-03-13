Fresh generation of drivers emerging ...

Fresh generation of drivers emerging on NASCAR circuit

Read more: Brandon Sun

Five of the highest-starting eight drivers in NASCAR's lineup for its Monster Energy Series race on Sunday are 26 or younger. Ryan Blaney, starting next to pole-sitter and teammate Joey Logano on the front row, is 23. Kyle Larson starts in the second row, and he's all of 24. Blaney finished second in this year's Daytona 500; Larson won at Michigan last year and finished second in the last two Cup races.

