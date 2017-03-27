Formula One rules changes have killed off the Australian Grand Prix as a spectacle

If the Australian Grand Prix was representative of the much-vaunted new era of Formula One, long-suffering followers are in for yet another season lacking exciting racing. While the revamped rules returned Ferrari to victory for the first time since 2015, on the basis of Sunday's largely processional 57 laps around the Albert Park lakeside circuit, the faster cars have not improved the on-track action.

