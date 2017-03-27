Formula One rules changes have killed...

Formula One rules changes have killed off the Australian Grand Prix as a spectacle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

If the Australian Grand Prix was representative of the much-vaunted new era of Formula One, long-suffering followers are in for yet another season lacking exciting racing. While the revamped rules returned Ferrari to victory for the first time since 2015, on the basis of Sunday's largely processional 57 laps around the Albert Park lakeside circuit, the faster cars have not improved the on-track action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... 11 hr JrPhartzz 12
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar 18 MorePhartz 2
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
News New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your... Mar 9 GivenPharrt 2
News Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f... Mar 9 Such Phart 4
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,850,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC