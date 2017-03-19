Formula One racing: Faster and maybe ...

Formula One racing: Faster and maybe even more furious as new era dawns

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

For the second time in three years, the season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park this week will introduce a new breed of car. After the muted response in 2014 to the leaner and greener petrol-electric hybrid-powered racers, a big revamp of the technical rules this season restores much of the meaner look of the past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... 1 hr End Phart 6
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Sat MorePhartz 2
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 17 Deserved Pharts 2
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
News New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your... Mar 9 GivenPharrt 2
News Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f... Mar 9 Such Phart 4
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,671,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC