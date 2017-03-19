Formula One racing: Faster and maybe even more furious as new era dawns
For the second time in three years, the season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park this week will introduce a new breed of car. After the muted response in 2014 to the leaner and greener petrol-electric hybrid-powered racers, a big revamp of the technical rules this season restores much of the meaner look of the past.
