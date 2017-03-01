Ford Chip Ganassi Racing prepares three team assault on Sebring 12
One of the World Endurance Championship teams will join the two full-time IMSA WeatherTech entries for the 12 Hour classic. The 66, 67 and 68 machines will be in action for FCGR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
