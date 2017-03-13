F1 star Jenson Button to support school pal who lost three limbs in horrific work accident
Jamie Mines, who recently became a dad of two, has had both his arms and one leg amputated after suffering an electric shock at work Jamie Mines, 33, recently became a dad of two but missed much of his twin baby girls' first few months in an induced coma. Now Jenson, 37, has offered his support by auctioning off one of his race helmets "for Jamie Mines, a school buddy who has been severely injured at work."
