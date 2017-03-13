Eslick wins Daytona 200 motorcycle ra...

Eslick wins Daytona 200 motorcycle race for third time

Read more: Powhatan Today

Danny Eslick won the Daytona 200 motorcycle race for the third time, using a classic slingshot move on Saturday to pass Cory West coming out of the last turn on the final lap. Eslick is the sixth three-time champion, joining Dick Klamfoth , Brad Andres , Roger Reiman , Kenny Roberts and Mat Mladin .

Chicago, IL

