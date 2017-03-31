Earnhardt says he has felt great all season after concussion
There are 2 comments on the The Washington Post story from 17 hrs ago, titled Earnhardt says he has felt great all season after concussion. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he has felt great all this season after missing the final 18 races a year ago because of the lingering effects of a concussion. Earnhardt said Thursday that he wouldn't be driving the No.
#1 4 hrs ago
Yea, he feels great so that's why he runs like crap lately. He has no edge and should just retire after this season. A championship is never going to happen for him
Toronto, Canada
#2 3 hrs ago
Feels phartz
