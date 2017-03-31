Earnhardt says he has felt great all ...

Earnhardt says he has felt great all season after concussion

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he has felt great all this season after missing the final 18 races a year ago because of the lingering effects of a concussion. Earnhardt said Thursday that he wouldn't be driving the No.

Rich K

North Royalton, OH

#1 4 hrs ago
Yea, he feels great so that's why he runs like crap lately. He has no edge and should just retire after this season. A championship is never going to happen for him
He phartz

Toronto, Canada

#2 3 hrs ago
Feels phartz
