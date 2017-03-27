Craft-Bamboo Racing seeks TCR opening round victory in Georgia

Rustavi Motopark in Georgia kicks off TCR's third season and brings international motorsport to the country for the first time Lukoil Craft-Bamboo Racing are seeking a TCR International Series opening round victory in Georgia this weekend, confident that their lineup of James Nash, Pepe Oriola and Hugo Valente can deliver a winning performance. Rustavi Motopark in Georgia kicks off TCR's third season and brings international motorsport to the country for the first time.

