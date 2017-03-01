Christopher Bell finishes off dominan...

Christopher Bell finishes off dominant Truck win at Atlanta

Read more: NewsOK.com

Christopher Bell held off Matt Crafton on a restart with two laps to go and completed a dominating win Saturday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Bell started from the pole, took the first two 40-lap stages and passed Crafton for the lead with 16 laps remaining.

