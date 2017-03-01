Chase Elliott looks back on what could have been in Daytona 500
Chase Elliott's disappointment from last Sunday's Daytona 500 was in large part because of a missed opportunity being "that guy" in the race. While in the lead, Elliott ran out of fuel with three of 200 laps remaining costing him the chance at his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in the series' biggest event.
