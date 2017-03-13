Carpinteria Pulls Out 5-3 Comeback Victory Over Bishop Diego in Eight Innings

Carpinteria certainly did that on Friday in its 5-3 non-league baseball victory at Bishop Diego in eight innings. Down 3-0 through four innings against Bishop Diego's Gabe Arteaga, the Warriors managed to score two runs in the fifth on an Albert Hugo single to right and a Chase Mayer hit to left, and tied the score in the seventh when David Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk.

