Carpinteria Pulls Out 5-3 Comeback Victory Over Bishop Diego in Eight Innings
Carpinteria certainly did that on Friday in its 5-3 non-league baseball victory at Bishop Diego in eight innings. Down 3-0 through four innings against Bishop Diego's Gabe Arteaga, the Warriors managed to score two runs in the fifth on an Albert Hugo single to right and a Chase Mayer hit to left, and tied the score in the seventh when David Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk.
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busch, Logano meet with NASCAR officials in Pho...
|8 hr
|Rear Phart
|2
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|8 hr
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Fri
|Deserved Pharts
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Mar 15
|WhyPhart
|4
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Mar 9
|GivenPharrt
|2
