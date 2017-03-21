Bruce McLaren inducted into Indianapolis Auto Racing Hall of Fame
Bruce McLaren, the New Zealander who founded the McLaren Motor Racing team has been posthumously voted into the Auto Racing Hall of Fame at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum . The hugely successful Kiwi driver, designer, constructor and engineer's name lives on in the Formula 1 team which has won eight Constructor's Championships and 12 driver's titles.
