Bruce McLaren inducted into Indianapo...

Bruce McLaren inducted into Indianapolis Auto Racing Hall of Fame

15 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Bruce McLaren, the New Zealander who founded the McLaren Motor Racing team has been posthumously voted into the Auto Racing Hall of Fame at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum . The hugely successful Kiwi driver, designer, constructor and engineer's name lives on in the Formula 1 team which has won eight Constructor's Championships and 12 driver's titles.

