Bourdais wins IndyCar opener in St Petersburg in major upset
Sebastien Bourdais pulled off a major upset in the IndyCar season-opener Sunday, driving from last place to a victory that left him in tears. Bourdais made an offseason move to Dale Coyne Racing, convinced he could help turn around the small team.
