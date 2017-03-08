Bottas ahead again in F1 testing; Mas...

Bottas ahead again in F1 testing; Massa close behind

15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time so far in Formula One's preseason testing, with Williams rival Felipe Massa close behind on Wednesday. Bottas had a lap of 1 minute, 19.310 seconds at the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya, eclipsing his time from a week ago by nearly four tenths of a second.

