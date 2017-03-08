Bottas ahead again in F1 testing; Massa close behind
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time so far in Formula One's preseason testing, with Williams rival Felipe Massa close behind on Wednesday. Bottas had a lap of 1 minute, 19.310 seconds at the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya, eclipsing his time from a week ago by nearly four tenths of a second.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Wed
|YouPharts
|7
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 5
|World phartx
|14
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Mar 4
|Holding pharts
|4
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Mar 4
|ThatPharts
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar 3
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|Unsolved: Burger Chef murders (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Burger Phart
|4
|Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very...
|Feb 25
|LinkPharter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC