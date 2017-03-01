Back at the track, retired Rosberg shows no signs of regret
Retired Formula One champion Nico Rosberg seemed to have a good time, and no regrets, on Wednesday at the track. Rosberg, who walked away from the series five days after winning the title with Mercedes last year, was at the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya for the third day of preseason testing.
