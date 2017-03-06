Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Officially Named Valkyrie
You've known Aston Martin 's upcoming hypercar as the company's internally coded AM-RB 001 , but now it has a properly heroic name: Valkyrie. The name, as Aston Martin put it, "promises otherworldly performance befitting its name."
