American Flat Track Racing 2017 Season Preview

The American Flat Track Series is about to kick off its new era of racing at Daytona International Speedway for the inaugural Daytona TT on March 16. There's always a lot of excitement at the start of a new season, but for the newly rebranded American Flat Track Series those levels of excitement are at an all-time high. That's because going into the season opener on March 16 at Daytona International Speedway , no one really knows what's going to happen.

