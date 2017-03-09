Alonso chides Honda for lack of pace and power
A frustrated Fernando Alonso let rip at McLaren's engine partners Honda on Wednesday after another difficult afternoon of pre-season testing. Spanish and Italian media quoted the two-times Formula One world champion as saying that everyone in the team was ready to win "apart from Honda".
