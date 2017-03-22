6 3-year-olds nominated late to Tripl...

6 3-year-olds nominated late to Triple Crown series

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Thunder Snow, winner of the UAE 2000 Guineas, is among six 3-year-olds made eligible to compete in the Triple Crown series during the late nomination period. The late nominees, which required a payment of $6,000 each, raise the total nominations to 425 for the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes.

