1 stop shopping: Web site to promote racing in Virginia
Richmond International Raceway is partnering with more than two dozen short tracks and drag strips around the state on a web site that will allow race fans around Virginia to get information about all the participating tracks in one place. NASCAR attendance has dropped off at tracks big and small through the country.
